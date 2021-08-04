In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 4 August 2021 12:44 pm / 0 comments

The Toyota Land Cruiser has turned 70 years old, and the automaker is celebrating the milestone with special editions of the Land Cruiser 70 for the Australian market. There will be 600 units across three bodystyles, of which there will be 320 double cabs, 200 single cabs and 80 wagons. This joins the Japan-market 70th anniversary Land Cruiser Prado in celebrating the nameplate’s platinum anniversary.

Here, the 70th anniversary Land Cruiser 70 Series is based on the top GXL trim level, where the limited-run model is distinguished by a black heritage grille with Toyota lettering, matched to a black front bumper and wheelarch extensions.

Also darkened are the 16-inch alloy wheels and headlamp surrounds, and these are complemented by LED front foglamps and daytime running lights. Topping off the anniversary model exterior are badges including the ‘Heritage’ Land Cruiser badge above the front wheelarch, along with a ’70th Anniversary’ emblem.

Interior appointments include equipment that previously have not been specified to the regular production run of the Land Cruiser 70 Series. Seats are outfitted in premium black upholstery, and black-accented trim has bee applied to the steering wheel and gear shift lever.

Trim items specific to this anniversary edition include wood grain-lookalike pieces and instrument panel, while the air-conditioning vents get silver accents and the switch trim on the door interior cards are finished in black. These are joined by a redesigned centre console in black, which is outfitted with an additional pair of 2.1-amp Type A USB charger outlets.

For motive power, the Land Cruiser 70 Series 70th anniversary edition packs a 4.5 litre turbodiesel V8, here producing 202 hp and 450 Nm of torque and paired with a five-speed manual transmission. Other Land Cruiser staples include low-range gearing, front and rear locking differentials, a braked towing capacity of 3,500 kg, an elevated engine air intake and a 130-litre fuel tank.

The 70th anniversary edition of the Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series will arrive in Australian dealerships from September. Available in three exterior colours – French Vanilla, Merlot Red and Sandy Taupe – the anniversary edition models are priced from AUD$80,050 (RM250,589) for the single cab, AUD$82,600 (RM258,554) for the double cab and AUD$78,500 (RM245,720) for the wagon.

