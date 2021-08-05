In Bikes, Local Bike News, WMoto / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 5 August 2021 10:35 am / 0 comments

Following the Malaysian launch of the 2021 WMoto Xtreme 150i adventure-scooter, the 2022 Wmoto Xtreme 250 will be hitting the local market, perhaps as soon as the first quarter of next year. Market reception to the smaller WMoto in Malaysia, priced at RM9,588, has been overwhelmingly positive, and the Penang-based firm intends to build on this success.

Currently undergoing endurance testing on Malaysian roads and in the process of obtaining Vehicle Type Approval (VTA) from the JPJ, the Xtreme 250 following the same styling cues as its 150 cc sibling. WMoto says the Xtreme 250 will have a higher level of equipment specifications from the Xtreme 150i.

From what can be seen from the single press photo officially released, front wheel ABS will be standard and following the Xtreme 150i, an LCD screen will be included, along with a manually adjustable windshield. No word on pricing as yet, but based on prior knowledge of Wmoto products, expect the Xtreme 250 to come in at around the RM24,000 price point.