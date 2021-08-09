In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Matthew H Tong / 9 August 2021 3:52 pm / 2 comments

Toyota has officially announced the new GR Sport line-up in Indonesia, which essentially is a rebrand of TRD Sportivo. That means every TRD Sportivo model will henceforth be sold as GR Sport, and that includes its littlest model, the Agya.

The changes are all aesthetics, and really minor ones at that. GR Sport stickers replace the outgoing TRD ones, and the “fangs” on the front bumper trim are now finished in black instead of red. Other than that, everything else remains the same as before.

Customers have two options to choose from – the Agya 1.2 GR Sport M/T and 1.2 GR Sport A/T, which are priced at 154.5 million (RM45k) Rupiah and 170.4 million Rupiah (RM50k) respectively. There are seven colours available – Red, Orange Metallic, Yellow, White, Black, Silver Metallic, and Grey Metallic.

Both Agya GR Sport models share the same 1.2 litre inline-four petrol engine that makes 88 PS at 6,000 rpm and 108 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. Power is sent to the front wheels via a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic. They sit on 14-inch alloy wheels, get ventilated rotors up front and drums at the back.