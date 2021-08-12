In Cars, International News, Safety, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 12 August 2021 11:58 am / 3 comments

BMW of North America has issued a recall for selected BMW models as well as the Toyota Supra for a potential loss of braking assistance, according to an update from the United States National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The issue was summarised by the NHTSA to originate from the engine management software, which may cause the loss of braking assistance upon starting the engine. Full mechanical braking without power assistance remains available, the NHTSA said in the summary.

The additional effort required, however, can cause increased stopping distances and lead to an increased risk of a crash, according to BMW in a Toyota-issued recall statement. As part of the recall, Toyota Motor North America has issued a stop-sale order for the Supra, which includes all current new vehicles in its dealer inventory.

According to the safety recall document, the malfunction occurs specifically when the engine start button is rapidly pressed twice, or if the brake pedal is only briefly depressed when the engine start button is pressed. To prevent the condition from occurring, Toyota advises drivers to only press the start button once, and firmly press the brake pedal until the engine has started.

Of the potential 50,024 vehicles affected in total, 13,014 are of the Supra built between February 2019 and June 2021, according to Road and Track. In addition to the Supra, the affected vehicles from BMW also include the 2020 M340i, M340i xDrive, 540i, 540i xDrive, X3 M40i, 2020-2021 X4 M40i, 745Le xDrive and 2019-2021 Z4 M40i.

Notification letters are expected to be mailed out to vehicle owners in the country October 1, 2021, according to the agency, and dealers will update the engine management software to rectify the situation free of charge.

