12 August 2021

When the pandemic was at an early stage, many corporates and private citizens stepped up to help those affected by not just Covid-19, but the movement control order created to keep coronavirus at bay. Over a year on, cases and deaths are at the highest level, and help is needed more than ever.

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) is doing its part to support various Covid aid efforts. The company today loaned three Mitsubishi vehicles and donated RM20,000 to Mercy Malaysia to purchase 400 units of Tyvek suites for frontliners. The suits were distributed to three Covid-19 Assessment Centres (CAC) in Selangor – Stadium Melawati, Stadium Jugra, and Klinik Kesihatan Gombak Setia. MMM also purchased RM43,000 worth of items needed for a CAC in Hulu Langat.

The Triton pick-up truck and two Outlander seven-seat SUVs will provide transportation support to frontliners commuting to vaccination centres (PPVs). Meanwhile the financial contribution will assist health workers in conducting screening, contract tracing, isolating the infected and dispensing care.

MMM’s other initiatives include contributing essential items needed at CACs such as tents, tables and chairs, portable air-con units, queue barriers and heavy-duty wires. The CAC that MMM is assisting can accommodate up to 400 Covid patients a day.“Although our core business is producing cars, we are committed to doing our part in ensuring the country and our customers are kept safe. The recent increase in cases and impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has led to significant emotional stress among the country’s frontliners, particularly healthcare workers in Malaysia,” said Tomoyuki Shinnishi, CEO of MMM.

“We will continue to communicate closely with key NGOs and public institutions to see how Mitsubishi Motors can continue to contribute. This pandemic is one of the most challenging times we have faced as a nation and thus we must step up and breach the support needed especially now where Covid-19 infections are at their highest. We thank our brave frontliners who worked tirelessly for us all,” he added.