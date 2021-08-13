In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Anthony Lim / 13 August 2021 11:35 am / 1 comment

In July, Proton announced that it had begun a vaccination programme for all its employees who were not yet vaccinated, and said it expected to have most of its employees fully vaccinated by the first half of August.

Now, the national automaker says that following the implementation of the second round of its public-private partnership Covid-19 industry immunisation (PIKAS) programme last week, over 86% of its 8,486 staff members have been fully vaccinated. That number is expected to increase over the coming weeks, given that 98% have already received their first dose.

Similar to the first round of vaccinations, the sports complex at the company’s Tanjung Malim plant was repurposed as an industry vaccine dispensing centre (PPVIN) catering for staff and vendors in the area, while those based in Shah Alam headed to the Shah Alam Convention Centre (SACC), due to the company not having a large enough space at its own premises for a temporary PPV complying to SOP requirements.

“Proton is pleased to announce our PIKAS vaccination programme has been a resounding success. There are more than 60,000 people in our business ecosystem, including staff from vendors and dealers, so we are thankful to the ministry of international trade and industry (MITI), ministry of science, technology innovation (MOSTI) and the health ministry for their guidance in coordinating the mammoth task,” said Proton CEO Li Chunrong.

“We estimate more than 80% of our operations chain will have received at least one dose of the vaccine by the end of August, which will help ensure Proton is able to hit the ground running once the automotive industry is given the green light to resume operations nationwide,” he added.

In preparation for this, the company says it has relooked at its business procedures to reduce the likelihood of infections being spread. Retail operations have been tightened further to protect customers and staff alike, while production processes at all its plants have been scrutinised for any possible risk of infection to both downstream and upstream operations.

“We have created new processes in all areas, from our production lines to our corporate offices, ensuring a new and safer work environment. It also means strict new rules will be enforced throughout the company, and measures such as virtual meetings and splitting work between home and the office will be the norm for the near future,” Li said.