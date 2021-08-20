In Cars, Hennessey, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 20 August 2021 1:23 pm / 0 comments

All 24 units of the Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar have been officially sold out. The final pair, which were on display at The Quail and Monterey Car Week, were the last units to be sold. In case you forgot, the price for each Venom F5 starts at US$2.1 million (RM8.9 million) before options.

Company founder John Hennessey said: “Showing two of the latest F5 models at The Quail and Pebble Beach alongside the likes of Bugatti, Lamborghini and Koenigsegg was an honour for the whole Hennessey team. The fact that we secured orders from customers who saw the cars at the events is testament to the quality our team has achieved, and we’re yet to reach the vehicle’s full potential!”

Speaking of potential, the F5 is powered by Hennessey’s 6.6 litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine (named Fury), delivering 1,817 horsepower at 8,000 rpm and 1,617 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. It’s claimed to be the most powerful production road car engine ever made, eclipsing the Bugatti Chiron‘s 8.0 litre W16 quad turbo engine with 1,500 hp and 1,600 Nm.

With a power-to-weight ratio of 1,212 hp per tonne, the rear-wheel drive F5 will do the 0-100 km/h dash in 2.6 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 4.7 seconds, 0-300 km/h in 8.4 seconds, and 0-400 km/h in 15.5 seconds. Hennessey also has plans for a top speed run, claiming that the hypercar is capable of breaking the 500 km/h barrier. A seven-speed single-clutch semi-automatic gearbox (with paddle shifters) is standard.

“Selling out is just the beginning of the F5 journey for us, our customers and our fans. Production has already begun, with customer deliveries starting this year and continuing through 2023. That’s not all, as we’ve saved a few more surprises for the F5, including the Track Pack enhancements, plus something else that’s literally out of this world,” Hennessey said.