In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 25 August 2021 5:21 pm / 0 comments

Time once again for the weekly fuel price update, as the ministry of finance has announced the latest fuel retail prices for the coming week of August 26 until September 1.

Three consecutive weeks of no change to RON 97 pricing ends here, though actually with slight relief; pricing for the premium petrol drops two sen from RM2.74 per litre of last week to RM2.72 per litre for the coming week. The status quo continues for RON 95 petrol, remaining at the RM2.05 per litre price ceiling as set for the fuel by the government in February.

As such, prices for diesel will follow suit, where Euro 5 B10/B20 blends will stay unchanged at RM2.15 per litre, while the Euro 5 B7 blend of diesel continues to hold a 10 sen margin above that, at RM2.25 per litre.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight, until Wednesday September 1, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 34th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2021, and the 137th in total since its introduction in 2019.