Updated for next year is the 2022 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin and the land distance traveller Africa Twin Adventure Sports. The Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) gearbox has been refined, giving the CRF1100L smoother handling in the first two gears, making standing starts easier and low speed handling more practical.

The Africa Twin stays the same in the engine room, with the 1,084 cc parallel-twin updated in 2020 producing 100.5 hp at 7,500 rpm with 105 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm. Weight savings have been realised in the gearbox, with the Africa Twin engine weighing 2.5 kg less than the first generation model while the DCT equipped CRF1100L engine drops 2.2 kg.

For the electronics suite, ride-by-wire throttle controls four riding modes – Urban, Tour, Gravel and Off-Road with two user modes – and features an expanded seven-level traction control and three-level wheelie control selection. Cornering ABS with off-road option is standard, along with DCT cornering detection, allowing the gearbox to properly downshift and select the right gear for the corner.

A full-colour TFT-LCD display touchscreen allows the rider to view the Africa Twin’s setup menu and control navigation, calls and music when connected to the rider’s smartphone. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is also incorporated into the CRF1100L with the rider’s smartphone plugging into a USB charging port while handsfree wireless Bluetooth connectivity is an option.

For suspension, the Africa Twin gets 45 mm diameter Showa upside-down rebound and compression adjustable forks with 230 mm of travel, the internals revised to improve performance while the rear Showa monoshock is fully-adjustable and comes with 220 mm of wheel travel. Meanwhile, the Africa Twin Adventure Sports gets Showa Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment (Showa EERA) which allows suspension settings to be adjusted electronically.

Setting the Africa Twin Adventure Sports apart from the Africa Twin is a new 110 mm lower five-stage adjustable screen that improves visibility but does not affect weather protection and larger fuel tank. The CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports features new ‘Cracked Terrain’ graphics while the Africa Twin

To complete the 2022 upgrades, both models receive striking new colour and graphic updates. The CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports features new ‘Cracked Terrain’ graphics and the CRF1100L Africa Twin (RM98,888 in 2020 for Malaysia) gets three colour options – Pearl Glare White Tricolour, Grand Prix Red and Matte Ballistic Black – with black side covers, red rear subframe and rear aluminium carrier.

