By Gerard Lye / 27 August 2021 3:45 pm

TC Subaru, the exclusive distributor of Subaru vehicles in Malaysia, has launched its new Subaru Connex telematics system after the successful completion of a two-year trial. Priced at RM1,900, Connex will be available from September 10, 2021 for customers of the XV and Forester SUVs, be it new or existing (via retrofit) units.

The asking price for Connex includes the necessary hardware installation, relevant taxes and is inclusive of a one-year subscription. A subscription renewal fee of RM360 will be charged from the second year onwards.

As with other telematics systems in Malaysia (Toyota VTS, Honda Connect, Hyundai Telematics, etc.), Connex users must first download a designated app on their Android or iOS devices in order to have access to all features.

These include automatic accident alert and response, whereby in the event of an accident, the system will record the vehicle’s location, crash speed and severity of the impact before relaying the information to a dedicated call centre.

The driver and occupants will then be contacted to determine if they require medical and/or roadside assistance, with help being dispatched should they require either. However, if no response is registered by the in-car voice box and a severe impact is measured, the call centre will immediately direct emergency services to be sent to the accident site.

It’s also easy for Subaru owners to request for roadside assistance, as all they need to do is press the bCall button in the app, with a team being sent to their location shortly after. Users can also quickly request for medical assistance to be sent to their location, and there’s even an SOS service for when they witness an accident or want to assist someone else who needs it.

Besides safety-related features, Connex also comes with security features like Smart Alarm that notifies users if their car’s ignition has been switched on or if the vehicle is being towed. Meanwhile, Car Status allows users to check their Subaru’s battery voltage and health, device battery voltage, ignition status, driving history and last parked location.

On the convenience side of things, the system’s ability to determine the vehicle’s location is helpful to help recover a stolen vehicle. Other features include service maintenance reminders and providing a profiling score for each trip made with the car.

If you do loan your car to someone else, you’ll also be able to review past trips and even set speed alerts, which notify you if the car exceeds a set speed limit. TC Subaru adds that Connex is Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) ready, although more information will only be provided when the programme is launched by early 2022.

The company also says that Connex users will enjoy exclusive benefits like unlimited towing to a preferred authorised Subaru workshop in the event of an unwanted incident (flood, breakdown or accident), on-site repair service of up to RM300 (labour charge only) per incident, and transport reimbursement in case of an accident repair of up to RM2,000.

“Subaru Connex has come at the right time when safety has become more important than ever. The device further enhances our continuous commitment to safety, giving Subaru drivers something more that they can rely on should they require emergency assistance,” said Eugene Tay, country manager at TC Subaru.