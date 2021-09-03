In Cars, International News, Isuzu / By Matthew H Tong / 3 September 2021 6:35 pm / 3 comments

Isuzu has teamed up with Arctic Trucks once again to introduce the new D-Max AT35 for the UK market. It’s exactly what it looks like – a serious off-roading pick-up truck that’s designed by enthusiasts for enthusiasts.

Set to go on sale in the first quarter of 2022, the widebody D-Max AT35 promises to let owners “explore without limits” thanks to a beefier chassis, Bilstein performance suspension and wide custom wheels shod with 35-inch all-terrain tyres. Further technical details are still under wraps, but expect them to be released closer to launch.

Besides being an off-road tool, the D-Max AT35 gets luxury appointments such as a full leather interior upholstery with bespoke Arctic Truck headrests, custom floor mats, branded sill covers, plus a nine-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. There’s also a HDMI port and eight speakers with a subwoofer for extra measure.

One of the biggest appeals with the latest D-Max is the array of safety features it offers. The AT35 is no different, featuring adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, pedal misapplication mitigation, high beam assist, intelligent speed limiter, rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot monitoring, and emergency lane keeping.

Isuzu UK managing director William Brown said: “It is a pleasure to work with Arctic Trucks on this prototype in advance of the launch of our new AT35. Following the success of the all-new D-Max launch in 2021, it feels very exciting to be launching another new vehicle in 2022.”

“We wanted to build upon the D-Max’s strengths to make a highly desirable and highly competent 4×4 pick-up and we are so pleased with the result. Through using Arctic Trucks’ impressive expertise alongside the D-Max’s impressive abilities the AT35 is truly an outstanding truck.”

Because it’s jointly developed with Isuzu, the D-Max AT35 comes with the same five-year or 125,000-mile factory warranty coverage. It’s quite the looker, isn’t it?