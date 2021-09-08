In Cars, International News, Subaru / By Matthew H Tong / 8 September 2021 4:25 pm / 1 comment

Subaru Australia has announced the pricing for the all-new BRZ ahead of its launch in the first quarter of 2022. Two variants will be available, starting with the BRZ at AUD$38,990 (RM119k) and the BRZ S at AUD$43,990 (RM135k). Pricing includes a five-year/unlimited mileage manufacturer-backed warranty.

Both variants can be had with either a six-speed manual or six-speed torque converter automatic, with the latter costing precisely AUD$3,800 (RM11.6k) more. The FA24D 2.4 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder boxer engine is standard, generating 235 PS at 7,000 rpm and 250 Nm of torque at 3,700 rpm. Drive is sent exclusively to the rear wheels, of course.

Standard equipment includes self-levelling LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, 18-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry with push-start button, dual-zone climate control, plus an integrated eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

The base BRZ gets fabric sports bucket seats, but moving to the BRZ S sees the upholstery get changed to Ultrasuede with leather accents, which is nice. Both front seats of the BRZ S also ship with heating function.

Customers will have seven exterior colours to choose from – Crystal White Pearl, Ice Silver Metallic, Magnetite Grey Metallic, Crystal Black Silica, Sapphire Blue Pearl, Ignition Red, and the iconic WR Blue Pearl. A range of genuine accessories can be specified as well.

For safety features, Australian BRZ models will get blind-spot monitoring system, lane change assist and rear cross-traffic alert as standard. Subaru EyeSight, its suite of advanced driver assist systems, is only offered on automatic variants. This includes front and rear AEB, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, and high beam assist.