At some point in your driving life you will inevitably come across a person, invariably an older gentleman, who will advise you to warm up your car before driving. “Start the car, wait a few minutes, then only start driving,” he’ll probably say. “Your car needs to warm up first, until the temperature needle reaches the middle of the meter. If you start then drive, your engine sure kong one!”
So you do. It becomes your morning regimen – you crank the engine, go back in to finish your coffee and pack up your things, lock up the doors, and only then will you get in the car, fasten your seat belt and set off. You may be burning some fuel, you might be thinking, but at least your engine will be at the peak of its health, and you won’t have to worry about the costly repair bills you sometimes see on social media.
But are you really doing your car any good? And is there any truth in that uncle’s advice? In case you need to know the answer right now and can’t be bothered to read the rest of this article, no, you do not need to warm up your engine before driving. Not only are you wasting all that fuel, but you are also causing more harm than good to your engine.
Watch your carbs
So where did this urban myth come from? As always, there is a little bit of truth to it. In the olden days, engines relied on mechanical carburettors to deliver the air and fuel. Petrol doesn’t vaporise well in colder climates (we’re talking about countries with actual winters, not Genting Highlands), so engines back then needed to run richer to improve combustion and prevent them from stalling out, until they became warmer.
Since there was no computer to help dump extra petrol into the cylinders when the engine was cold, the only real way to do so was to let the car idle until the optimum temperature was reached. What you may not have realised is that the said uncle’s knowledge is about as outdated as flossing (the dance, not the dental hygiene practice, which you should definitely still do).
Unless you’re holding on to an original Proton Saga or an early Perodua Kancil, your car will almost certainly come fitted with electronic fuel injection, which is able to adjust the air-fuel mixture to suit different driving conditions. The ECU can monitor the operation of the engine using various sensors and, if required, simply inject more (or less) fuel and run the engine richer (or leaner) – no chokes or idling necessary.
Lube it up
“But what about the engine oil?” the uncle will probably ask at this point. “It’s all stuck at the bottom of the engine. If you don’t warm the engine up, the oil won’t circulate, then you will destroy your engine!” Yes uncle, but you’re forgetting one important fact – engines warm up faster when the car is being driven.
Engines don’t actually heat up all that well when they’re being idled; driving your car immediately will allow the oil to get up to temperature quicker and flow better. Modern oils are designed to cling onto parts and walls anyway, so they won’t all drip into the sump immediately. Moving components like the cylinders and piston rings will also be able to expand to their correct size due to heat, enabling the engine to run at its best.
In fact, idling your car to warm it up might actually do the opposite of what you intended. Since the engine doesn’t heat up quickly enough, the ECU may continue to supply a richer air-fuel mixture for longer, and since petrol is a solvent, running a rich mixture could wash the oil off the aforementioned components.
As you can imagine, stripping the lubrication off these vital parts isn’t going to do any good – indeed, it could lead to increased wear, said Stephen Ciatti in a Business Insider interview. Ciatti is a principal engineer for advanced engines at American truck conglomerate PACCAR, so he knows what he’s talking about. Running a rich mix for extended periods could also dilute the oil, potentially damaging your engine further.
Burn baby burn
Idling may not only damage your engine in the long run, but it’s also a colossal waste of fuel. The US Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory found that an average compact sedan (i.e. Honda Civic-sized) with a 2.0 litre engine consumes around 0.6 litres of fuel per every hour of idling, or 10 millilitres per minute. That’s 2 sen of RON 95 every minute, which may not sound like much, but it all adds up. The DOE estimated that passenger car idling wastes around 11 billion litres a year in the United States alone.
And that’s not all. The department also said that idling throws up around 27 million tonnes of carbon dioxide a year, making it a huge source of air pollution. A 2009 study also found that idling as a whole contributed to an astonishing 1.6% of all US greenhouse gas emissions, “almost double the total emissions for the iron and steel manufacturing industry,” reported the Washington Post.
Granted, these figures also include idling at traffic lights and jams, which is unavoidable (although start/stop systems do help in that regard). But the study also stated that nearly half of the emissions attributable to idling comes from people warming up their engines or simply waiting for someone (like at a school or office) or something (like at a drive-thru) – actions that are completely unnecessary, as you’ve just read.
So how long should you wait?
Now we come to the advice part of this article – how long do you have to wait between starting the engine and driving? Even in the dead of winter, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the DOE both recommend that you take around 30 seconds – just enough time for the engine to generate enough oil pressure to lubricate itself. Any more and you’re just wasting fuel.
In our sweltering heat, there is absolutely no reason to warm up your engine. The general rule is that once you crank your engine, you simply need to put your seat belt on before setting off. Carmakers are perfectly happy with this – none of the three user manuals that I browsed through, including one for my 1999 Mercedes-Benz CLK, suggested to wait for the engine to warm up before driving.
The manual for my Kia Picanto did tell me to “let the engine warm up,” but only in temperatures below -18 degrees Celsius, or if the car had not been operated for several days. Remember that user manuals as a whole are pretty overbearing, so if they don’t tell you that you need to do something, you probably don’t.
The option to warm your engine up isn’t even available on most hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles. On these cars, the mills are only started once you are already moving and are often immediately placed under heavy loads. This is yet more proof that you don’t need to warm your engine up, as this would have been programmed into the cars’ software if it was actually required.
But what about if you’re waiting at a school or at a drive-thru, you may ask? Surely it would use up more fuel to turn off the engine and then restart it when you’re only waiting for a short while? While it’s true that engines use a little bit more fuel for the first combustion, even idling for just ten seconds uses up more of the stuff than simply turning your engine off and on again.
Don’t whack before you walk
If you don’t wait to warm up your engine, won’t it cause undue wear and tear when you’re driving? Only under heavy loads, and that’s where another grain of truth to uncle’s statement comes in – whatever you do, for heaven’s sake, don’t pin the throttle immediately after cranking the engine. Instead, drive gently for the first five to 15 minutes (depending on the driving conditions) and let the engine come up to temperature on its own. Only then are you free to whack your car to your heart’s content – preferably on the track, of course.
Certain performance cars give you some sort of heads-up to let you know when it’s OK to rag on your engine. The BMW M3 (like the E46 you see above), for example, comes with a series of lights in the rev counter that indicate a safe maximum engine speed for a given engine temperature – progressively disappearing as the car warms up. Once the two redline lights are all that’s left, you are good to go racing.
We just leave the engine at idle while waiting at a school or at a drive-thru because we absolutely NEED the aircon!!!
Tell me sincerely Jonathan that you always turn off your engine and aircon in malaysian sweltering heat just to save miniscule amount of fuel and the environment?
Cranking the engine multiple times in a day will also shorten the life of your batteries, which has a finite amount of cranking cycles it can endure.
That’s the good old trick use by automotive industry syndicate to force consumer to spend more, buy more expensive agm type battery for start-stop equipped cars, more expensive alternators, promotes higher wear and tear will definitely gets higher turnover for parts replacement is good business.
start stop function is just a gimmick.
probably okay in climates like europe, totally unsuitable for malaysia.
where my adik ipar stayed in singappre.
stiff fines await ppl for car engine idling…
doing start stop will also introduce something that car manufacturers will never tell you.
thermal shock
In a hot climate like malaysia, suddenly switching off your engine while your engine is hot will suddenly deprive the engine from water circulation by the water pump through the radiator. causing sudden heat expansion of parts in the engine.
then say hello to wrapped engine heads, gasket failures, cracked parts.
What on earth are you talking about, the article is about warming up, not saving fuel by turning off the engines waiting for your big mac. DId you even bother to read?
Copy paste: “idling comes from people warming up their engines or simply waiting for someone (like at a school or office) or something (like at a drive-thru) – actions that are completely unnecessary, as you’ve just read.”
well…some people just like to jump the gun, not bother to read the title or even read properly.
When I do remember to turn it off, I do. I can always get out and walk to a shaded place to wait.
Sure, starting the engine more often could shorten the battery life, but how often are you turning your engine on or off, anyway? How many times are you waiting for people or things every day that turning your engine off and on will cause such a noticeable effect on battery life?
How about diesel engines? Older pickups and modern pickups. Older 4*4 do require some warming up but what about current 4*4?
Diesel or petrol, as long as your car has electronic fuel injection, you’re fine to drive it without warming up.
Well. Apparently, my feel rattle abit if drive straight without warming up. Once warm, no rattle issue.
Damn true..
Of cos we need. Dont u ever notice how ur car performance feel if morning start immediately drive away, dont u notice the sound abit different and abit lag even u throttle it? Gear change also can feel lag. Unless u start n drive as slow as turtle n not rev higher than 2000rpm.
Compare to car that u heat up 1st before drive, it feel much smoother to drive. So basically, u also need to heat up the engine oil. The hotter the oil the better it lubricate the engine wall. Heating metal or alloy engine head also give some effect in smoother running.
And basically a car engine are same mechanism as human body, it got heart as carb/fuel injection, it got kidney as fuel filter and oil filter, it got lung as air filter, it got ass as exhaust to fart, it got dicky/puccy to pee out engine oil during service. So u cant straight run 100m just after wake up, of cos u need to warm up 1st. Let ur blood heat up. Same goes to car, heat the the engine and engine oil 1st.
Been doing this for more than 20 years on more than 8 cars i eber had til today, its keep the engine lasting. While my cousin, a lady, she never heat up engine before drive, she just start and straight drive to work every morning, now her car just 5 yrs old the engine sound already quite rough, even she keep service her car on time.
Those who say “NO” basically wanna give business to workshop. Say “NO” so that ur car engine spoiled faster.
The wear and tear of an engine depends far more on driving conditions, habits and maintenance (and the engine itself) than whether you warm up your engine in the morning before setting off. I have never warmed up my Picanto and it still drives like new, six years on.
Somehow, yes and I agree with you.
Minimum, drive normally until you reach main road if you are staying around the housing area.
For Diesel car, I definitely warm it up at least 3-5 mins. I do feel the car less sluggish in the morning if I warm it up rather than drive straight away.
I do feel the same for petrol engine too.
Actually no harm to warm it up minimum 1 mins before drive out. Unless you are on emergency.
No, That s what Japanese and asian car feels in the morning frm my memory. After changing to new generation bmw and merc, I didnt feel different in the morning. Just start, 10 sec of ecu higher rpm at 1k then auto drop back to 700 rpm. Drive and everthing feel smooth and quiet. Unlike my jap car which feel so different every morning. And yes. AUDI also feel knferior every morning. Wonder why? You just remind me of those day whuch make my morning feel bad frm inferior parts noise.
Quote: don’t pin the throttle immediately after cranking the engine. Instead, drive gently for the first five to 15 minutes (depending on the driving conditions) and let the engine come up to temperature on its own. Only then are you free to whack your car to your heart’s content – preferably on the track, of course.
Why do one need to drive gently for so long when most car’s will reach optimum operation temperature within 1.5-3min (with normal driving).
Also please let us know if the article above is applicable for most of the Turbo Engines where you drive immediately with that 150,000 – 350,000RPM spinning Turbo Compressor parts without proper engine oil warming/lubrication for proper/full protection.
Finally can you also make an article if one should turn-off their engine immediately even after a long-drive, hard-drive or based on engine make to complete the above. Thank you
The series of lights on the E46 M3 should be made standard equipment as many cars today uses digital tachometer.
if the engine needs to warm up, The next question is how long to warm up? 3 min? 5 min? or just by listening to the purr of the engine?
Or depends on how hurry I might be in the morning?
+-30sec
Another reason why EV’s are so much better.
And there’s a myth you only can start driving after the blue thermometer gauge dim. It took 3 minutes.
I would rather spend 2 sen every minute for comfortable temperature inside the car. Anyway, with my uncle method, I used to have few cars with milage of more than 400,000 km clocked before I sold it and it is troublefree. Reason of change is just the needs of bigger and more powerful vehicle.
My car idling at 1.7k that last for 2-3 minutes before drop down below 1k. So imagine how much stress the gearbox get when you engage in D when idling at 1.7k rpm? Will u rev ur engine at 1.7k in N and put the D on? Pointless article, not sure why so many similar articles pop up recently.
The increased idle speed is due to the richer air-fuel mixture mentioned in the article. The engine needs to clear out the excess fuel and also heat up the catalytic converter, hence the higher idle speed. It’s not going to “stress” your transmission, especially if it’s an automatic gearbox – the torque converter absorbs the shock anyway.
Your car not stupid. When engage gear of course the RPM drop what…
Modern car comes with a low engine coolant temperature indicator that turns blue the moment you start the engine. From what I learned, you are not supposed to drive aggressively until the light goes off. You can either wait or drive gently until the engine warms up and all the fluids are at optimal operating temperature. So indeed you it’s not entirely wrong to idle your car first in the morning.
If you see all hondas sold in showroom today, they remove the blue light feature. The light will only come on when your car engine overheats by that time it is too late.
I think we should at least wait around 30 seconds to 1 min after start and before engage the gear to move.
Regardless it is a modern or old car. Any mechanical movement will need sometime to lubricate the moving parts. But if somehow no time, at least don’t fully floor in until you reach the 2nd junction.
Unlike Diesel cars, which I think it is good to let it idle for 5 mins before driving. Somehow I feel it is better and smoother to drive. The diesel engine will run better if it is hotter. Can ask all the Hilux owner experience :)
Well, it just the driving feeling.
I read that the main reason modern engines still idle “rougher” upon cold start is mainly to warm up the catalytic converters so that they pass emissions regs. I drive a euro grey import fiat & the user manual states that you should not leave engine idling (I think this has more to do with emissions than anything else), it suggests to warm up the engine by driving at “medium revs”. That being said, on a hot day I like to leave it idling for a while & blast the aircon so the aluminium gearknob doesn’t burn my left palm.
How about diesel cars
What about diesel engine?
My CBU Mazda 6 has the blue light feature and it is recommended in the manual to only drive the car once the light is off after you started the engine in the morning. It will take normally between 2 to 3 minutes for the blue light to switch off. So are you saying the Japanese are designing cars with redundant function? I don’t think so. I am sure the engineers have considered all angles and decided it is better to let the engine warm up first before you drive.
I don’t know which version of the Mazda 6 you’re referring to, but I’ve gone through the online owner’s manual and it only says to let it idle for ten seconds before driving.
Problem is people here could care less to RTFM as it clearly states not to warm up the engine by idling and also emphasizes the usage of turn signals. Any EFI engine should be driven as soon as its fired up, regardless if the engine is cold or warm. That doesn’t mean you should rev it up immediately, just drive according to the regulations and be gently until the engine is a operating temperatures.
But how bout I am driving to my workplace which is only around 5km away? Do i need to”heat it up” before driving and “wait a moment” while parking before turning it off?