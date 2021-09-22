In Bugatti, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 22 September 2021 11:23 am / 0 comments

When you buy a car, one of the most common questions that your friends will ask you is “how much to service?” For normal cars, the figures are usually, well, normal, but what if the car is anything but that? What if the car in question is a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport?

Well, if you’re curious about how much it’ll cost to keep Bugatti’s handling-focused hypercar running healthily, Muhammad Al Qawi Zamani managed to get some details during his visit to Bugatti Singapore, which is the official dealer partner in Southeast Asia, operated by Wearnes Automotive. Just like with a Veyron, the numbers will make your eyes water, so brace yourselves.

Before proceeding, it should be noted that all Bugatti dealerships around the world do not abide to any local currency, with everything being quoted in euros instead. However, for a Malaysian context, Qawi has already done the work to convert the prices to ringgit, which includes the labour time that could take anywhere between 24-27 hours.

Now, numbers. Changing the fluids on a Chiron Pur Sport’s 8.0 litre quad-turbo W16 engine will set you back RM104,613, which is performed every 14 months or 16,000 km. This includes many litres of Castrol Edge with Fluid Titanium Technology (SAE 10W-60), an oil filter, coolant and 16 drain plugs.

This service interval (14 months or 16,000 km) also applies to the wheels, which are replaced for RM209,225, and that’s before accounting for tyres that have a lifespan of between 16 and 18 months, or less if you drive often. The tyres sizes are 285/30R20 at the front and 355/25R21 at the rear, and you can choose from several options.

If you want a combination of comfort and high-speed performance, there’s the Pirelli Winter Sottozero 3 (winter), Michelin Pilot Sport PAX (all-season) and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 XL (track), all of which are bespoke to the Chiron and start from RM33,476 a set. For outright traction and high speed, there’s the purpose-built Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R TR that is priced at RM175,749 a set.

As for the brakes, the front rotors that measure 420 mm in diameter will cost RM209,230 for a pair, with the accompanying brake pads for the eight-piston titanium calipers being another RM37,661. It’ll also be RM246,886 for brake fluids, component cleaning and other relevant replacements.

Items with a longer lifespan of between 42 and 48 months include the air duct coolers (RM92,059), the Garrett turbochargers (RM108,797) and fuel tank (RM184,118). Other things listed include the windscreen (RM251,070), wiper blades (RM15,902) as well as engine tuning, calibration and adjustments to ensure optimal performance for RM119,677. The paint alone costs RM230,963 and it is recommended to wash the car by hand.

Overall, Qawi says the cost of maintaining a Chiron Pur Sport over four years will be RM1.612 million and this excludes taxes, additional labour fees, appointment fees, airlift costs and travelling charges. Car collectors that have no intention to drive their purchase and plan to keep the car stationary at one location will pay less at just RM439,373 every 14 months.

Depending on the history between owners and their Bugatti dealership, they can get a discount of up to 30% on service charges, so there’s some respite there. Additionally, the warranty coverage is for four years, unlimited mileage, with extension options available up to 12 years.

Another thing to note is that Bugatti’s global service team is made up of just 10 people, according to Qawi. These trained technicians, also known as “flying doctors,” can be contacted 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and will be notified by the car’s onboard telemetry system of any potential issues. When you buy a Bugatti that costs well over RM18 million before taxes and other options, you expect outstanding service and that’s certainly the case here, even if you’ll have to pay for it.