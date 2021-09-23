In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 23 September 2021 11:09 am / 0 comments

The government says that it will allow interstate travel to resume when the country reaches a 90% adult complete vaccination rate based on data and analysis made by the health ministry. Prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the special committee on pandemic management had also agreed that access to tourism centres, islands or tourism areas will be allowed to resume when the 90% adult vaccination rate was achieved.

As of yesterday, September 22, the reported full vaccination rate for the adult population under the national Covid-19 immunisation program (PICK) stood at 81%, with 18,964,474 individuals being fully vaccinated. The day before, the percentage stood at 80.2%, and so it shouldn’t be long before travel restrictions begin lifting.

In a post on his official Facebook channel, Ismail Sabri said the target of 90% is expected to be achieved in about two to three weeks.

Yesterday, the PM also announced that more restrictions were being lifted under the national recovery plan (NRP). As of today, September 23, petrol stations as well as grocery stores, mini markets, restaurants and convenience stores will be allowed to operate from 6am to 12am. It was also announced that spa, wellness and massage centres will be allowed to reopen to customers and operators who had been fully vaccinated, beginning October 1.