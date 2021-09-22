In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 22 September 2021 8:02 pm / 0 comments

The government has announced the lifting of more restrictions under the national recovery plan (NRP). From tomorrow, September 23, petrol stations as well as grocery stores, mini markets, restaurants and convenience stores will be allowed to operate from 6am to 12am.

As for spa, wellness and massage centres, these businesses will be able to resume operations from October 1, but permitted only to visitors and operators who are fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated means 14 days after your second dose of Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Sinovac vaccines (or 28 days after a single dose vaccine such as Johnson & Johnson and CanSino), and not immediately after your second jab.

Additionally, prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob also announced that three states would make phase transitions under the NRP, effective Friday, September 24. These are Negeri Sembilan (Phase 3 to Phase 4), Pahang (Phase 2 to Phase 3) and Johor (Phase 1 to Phase 2).