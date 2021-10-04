In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 4 October 2021 10:07 am / 3 comments

Interstate travel will be allowed to resume very soon, said prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. He stated that this will be announced immediately when the country’s adult vaccination rate hits 90%, reiterating the mention made on September 23 about the matter.

In an interview with national broadcasters that was aired last night, he assured the public that there will be an immediate announcement on allowing interstate travel when the vaccination target is achieved, The Star reports.

“I have announced that if 90% of the population have received two doses, we will then allow for interstate travel. Today, I believe it has reached 86% or 87%. Last Wednesday, it was 85.5%. I believe in four to five days, (this number) will increase again. I believe the time for interstate travel is inching closer. I will announce the lifting of interstate travel when the vaccination rate reaches 90%,” he said during the interview.

The PM said that many were undoubtedly looking forward to the long-awaited announcement. “I believe that many people want to balik kampung. There are some people who have not seen their parents for more than a year. There are also those whose parents are not well. I know when my late mother was still alive, if I did not go home for a week or two, she would be crying when she called me.

“So, I know there are many who are in the same situation that I had faced in the past. But because of health reasons, we had to restrict the movement of people,” he said.

As of yesterday, October 3, the reported full vaccination rate for the adult population under the national Covid-19 immunisation program (PICK) stood at 87.6%, with 20,513,168 individuals being fully vaccinated. The day before, the percentage stood at 87.2%, so it’s likely that interstate travel will be allowed to resume sometime late this week.