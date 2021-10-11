In Cars, Land Rover, Local News / By Danny Tan / 11 October 2021 4:50 pm / 7 comments

We already know that the new L663 Land Rover Defender is coming to Malaysia, but now we have a date. Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia (JLRM) has announced that the all-new Defender will be officially launching here on October 21. An online livestream will happen at 11am on JLRM’s Facebook page.

The reborn 4×4 icon will be available solely in 110 five-door form for now, without the 90 three-door as speculated earlier. Named the 2021 World Car Design of the Year ahead of the Honda e, the L663’s shape has minimal front and rear overhangs for class-leading ground clearance, breakover, approach and departure angles.

Signature cues carried over include the upright stance and Alpine light windows in the roof, the side-hinged rear tailgate and an externally mounted spare wheel.

The new Defender’s biggest change is the move to an all-aluminium monocoque body from the old car’s ladder frame. If that makes you go hmmm, LR says that this is the stiffest body structure that it has ever produced, three times stiffer than the best body-on-frame designs in the market.

Also, it’s now rather rich in equipment. JLRM has highlighted some features of the new Defender. Kit available here will include a 3D Surround Camera coupled with new 3D exterior perspectives alongside a 360-degree overhead view. The innovative ClearSight Ground View shows feed from the front underside of the car – this is helpful when off-roading.

Adaptive Dynamics electronic air suspension, Pivi Pro infotainment system with Meridian sound and a wading depth of 900 mm are present. The Defender is the first Land Rover to have a Wade programme within the Terrain Response menu. Here, the air suspension is raised and ultrasonic sensors in the door mirrors alert the driver visually and audibly if water approaches the vehicle’s maximum wading depth.

Lastly, engines. JLRM will bring in a 300 PS/400 Nm 2.0L turbo-four (P300) and the P400 MHEV, which features an Ingenium 3.0L turbo straight-six with 400 PS and 550 Nm. The MHEV is a mild hybrid with a 48-volt electric supercharger, a belt-integrated starter motor and a 48-volt lithium-ion battery to store captured energy. Both engines are mated to a ZF eight-speed automatic with a two-speed transfer case.

The latter, permanent all-wheel drive and a maximum towing capability of 3,500 kg plus a maximum static roof load of 300 kg means that the Defender should be capable of any outdoor adventure you can withstand.

No mention of expected price, but interested parties can visit Jaguar Land Rover showrooms to place their booking. All Land Rover vehicles from the official channel come with the Land Rover Care programme, which includes a five-year warranty, five years of free service and three years of roadside assistance.

What do you think of the new Defender? Browse our mega gallery below.