Proton Motorsport has, for the first time, took to its Facebook page to publish some previously unreleased pictures of the Iriz R5‘s homologation process by the International Automobile Federation (FIA). The photos are merely a small peek into the exhaustively elaborate process which was completed back in 2019.
In the photo set, we could see FIA representatives validating the race car at Proton’s Tanjung Malim plant. This meant cross-checking its dimensions and measurements with the production Iriz (including various other critical components), ensuring that the data provided was accurate. This was further corroborated with computer-aided design (CAD) data.
There were also discussions between the FIA folks and Proton staff from the engineering, prototyping and motorsports divisions. All these pretty much aligns with what Chris Mellors, founder and team principal of Mellors Elliot Motorsports (MEM), had told us during his visit to Malaysia two years back.
According to him, all developments relating to the Iriz R5 were overseen by the FIA, and the process was stricter than it had been before. Every part was documented and specially photographed before submitting to FIA for verification, along their CAD data.
It was a painstakingly meticulous process, and the fact that MEM is headquartered in Bakewell, the UK, made the procedure slightly lengthier than usual. An FIA homologation is only valid for five years, and one of the mandatory criteria is that the car must be a series production model with a minimum annual volume of 2,500 units.
Once everything checks out, then only can the transformation process begin. Even during this phase, FIA reps kept a close eye on production to make sure the specs don’t deviate from what has been approved. That included the front suspension geometry and FIA-approved all-wheel drive system, the latter a standardised component for every participating R5 vehicle.
The whole homologation process took three full years, and in March 2019, the Iriz R5 was completely homologated. Because its specifications won’t change, it can still compete in the WRC2 category until the 2024 season. Now, find out why MEM chose to go with the Proton Iriz in the first place, and why it decided to go with the Inspira’s 4B11 mill. Also, check out how much it costs to run!
Comments
Most if not all top series rally cars are bespoke versions of showroom bought counterparts sharing of only the body shell and certain exterior panels. How does FIA make of the discrepancies between R5 longitudal & normal car transverse engine layouts, or the roadgoing car floorpan does not have tunnel for AWD transmission? Rally cars of today have very little relation to the cars you can buy so is homologation still valid or just a veneer to show some semblance of conformity, where there is non in reality?
All the changes are also documented and homologated. Each of the bespoke components for the R5 conversion is documented and homologated with FIA.
So for the R5, the homologation is to confirm with the list of modifications that will be considered as R5 car, not really against the base car. The checking for base car is just to confirm there is a normal car more than 2,500 units build as the base for the bespoke R5 car.
The old Group N specification is really checking the specifications of the base car as the upgrades will be limited to what the base car has.
FYI the homologation can be extended, lets say 2023 is the last year Iriz is planned to be produced. Invite the FIA delegation again to Tanjung Malim to check the last production cars, and the homologation would be 5 years from 2023, which is to 2028.
Also Evolution of Type (ET) extensions can be done. For example Proton can homologate the ET for Iriz Active, so that the R5 Iriz can use the bodyparts of the Iriz Active.
Anyway, so when is Proton R3 going to develop the Rally 5 version of the Iriz?
If R3 were to use for local privateer rallies, no one can afford it.
If R3 were to promo to global rally privateers, wont they rather buy from MEM.
Unless R3 made a lite version with many OEM parts retained that could compete with local rallies.
why no Myvi? Myvi is king maa… why..? why..?!!