In Honda, International News / By Mick Chan / 13 October 2021 6:59 pm / 0 comments

The Honda Aircraft Company has unveiled the HondaJet 2600 Concept at the 2021 NBAA Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), where a mock-up of the new aircraft was shown as the next generation of the company’s lightweight business jet plane. HondaJet has been having quite a run, with 31 jets sold in 2020 marking the fourth straight year of being the most delivered jet in its class.

The HondaJet 2600 Concept has been touted as the world’s first light jet capable of non-stop, transcontinental flight over the United States with a range of 2,625 nautical miles (4,861 km) with one crew member and four passengers, with a rated high-speed cruise of 450 knots (833 km/h) and a maximum operating altitude of 47,000 feet (14,325 m), says Honda.

Take-off distance is rated at 1,006 m, while landing distance is 762 m, according to the company. Maximum take-off weight for the HondaJet 2600 Concept is 7,938 kg.

Its over-the-wing engine mounting configuration enables the maximising of passenger space within the cabin compared to conventional light jets, says Honda, while its cabin pressurisation is also claimed to be class-leading with a cabin altitude of 6,363 feet (1,939 m) at its operational ceiling of 47,000 feet (14,325 m).

In terms of exterior dimensions, length is 17.62 m and height is 4.84 m, while wingspan is 17.29 m. To serve its business traveller clientele, the cabin of the HondaJet 2600 Concept offers three types of modular, highly customisable layouts, Honda added. Total baggage volume is 120 cubic feet (3.4 cubic metres).

The HondaJet 2600 Concept is also the first transcontinental passenger jet designed for single-pilot operation, says Honda, enabled through automated systems including autothrottle and autobrake, it says, while operational safety is further bolstered with an intuitive, high-tech interface that reduces pilot workload.

Further assistance systems include advanced steering augmentation, and runway overrun awareness and alerting. In terms of occupancy, the HondaJet 2600 Concept can be configured for one air crew and 10 passengers, or two air crew and nine passengers.