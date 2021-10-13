In Local News / By Danny Tan / 13 October 2021 4:56 pm / 0 comments

When prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the reopening of state borders on October 11 after Malaysia reached the 90% adult vaccination milestone, it didn’t include Sabah. Now, the Borneo state has revealed its own timeline for interstate and inter-district travel.

According to Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, inter-district travel within the state will be allowed from October 14, which is tomorrow. Meanwhile, interstate travel is a go from November 1.

This means that Sabah will be open to local tourists next month. However, there are conditions – visitors must be fully vaccinated, and they must perform a Covid-19 RT-PCR or RTK-Antigen (swab or saliva) test at least three days before the journey. Also welcome are youth aged between 12 and 18 that have had at least one vaccine dose, and children below 12 accompanied by fully vaccinated parents.

Hajiji said that the state government is satisfied with the vaccination progress in Sabah, which breached the 70% of adults mark on October 11. As of midnight October 12, Malaysia’s overall vaccination rate stands at an impressive 90.6% of the adult population, one of the highest in the world.