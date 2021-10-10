In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 10 October 2021 3:25 pm / 0 comments

Prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has announced that interstate travel across Malaysia will be allowed to resume as of tomorrow, Monday, October 11. He said this comes as the country’s adult vaccination rate (fully vaccinated with two doses) has reached 90% as of today, which the government previously said was the target percentage where travel restrictions between states would be lifted.

Ismail Sabri stated that the permission to cross borders was only for the fully vaccinated, and added that while there are no more specific roadblocks to impede travel and to check the vaccination status of individuals, authorities will still conduct random MySejahtera checks, for example when at highway R&Rs and restaurants, to ensure compliance.

He reminded the public to observe SOPs such as adhering to the use of face masks and maintaining physical distancing in public places, as it was now up to them be responsible for their behaviour. If there is a violation of the rules, action will be taken.

As of tomorrow, fully vaccinated Malaysians can also begin travelling abroad for official and non-official activities, and will not need a My Travel Pass to do so. Those returning to Malaysia will need to do a swab test three days before the return date, and also when arriving at an entrance point into the country. Quarantine can now be done at home.