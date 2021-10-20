In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Danny Tan / 20 October 2021 12:02 pm / 0 comments

Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) has announced some service benefits for the Hyundai Ioniq, the hybrid model that was launched here in late 2016 and has since been discontinued by the local distributor.

From now till November 30, customers who bring in their Ioniq to any Hyundai service centre will receive a complimentary 20-point inspection. HSDM is also offering discounts of up to 25% on selected parts and 10% on labour charges. Parts entitled for discounts include gaskets, oil filters, air filters and spark plugs, among other items.

HSDM’s MD Low Yuan Lung said that although the company has stopped selling the Ioniq model, customers who own the hybrid are not forgotten.

“We have a big customer base for the Ioniq and we would like to continue to show our appreciation to our customers by offering them this special service privilege. At the same time, we will also be able to help check on the condition of their cars. Unlike other Hyundai models, the Ioniq only requires service every 15,000 km or once every nine months, whichever comes first,” he said.

Ioniq owners who are Hyundai Loyalty Card holders can also enjoy exclusive monthly promotions, such as a 20% discount on Klima Fresh and BlueChem products. The card is free for all Hyundai customers and one can sign up at the dealership.