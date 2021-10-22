In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 22 October 2021 10:01 am / 0 comments

Building on the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin(RM98,888 in Malaysia) adventure-tourer as a base, covers have been taken off the 2022 Honda NT1100 sports-tourer. There are two versions offered, one with a standard six-speed gearbox while the other comes with a DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) box, also with six-speeds.

Power for the NT1100 comes from the Africa Twin’s 1,084 cc, SOHC, eight-valve parallel-twin, with 270-degree crankshaft and irregular firing order. No power numbers were released by Honda but the NT1100 comes in a different state of tune than the Africa Twin with an eye to smooth acceleration and low rpm power.

Engine vibration is controlled with biaxial balance shafts which also drive the water and oil pumps. A full suite of riding aids accompanies the NT1100 including three preset riding modes, three-level Honda Selectable Torque Control or traction control, wheelie control and engine braking.

For the ride modes, Urban is the default mode, offering a middle setting and a balance between engine power and engine braking. Switching to Rain mode reduces power and engine braking with Tour gives the rider access to the NT1100’s full power with standard engine braking.

In addition, there are two user customisable modes with selections automatically stored for use the next time the NT1100 is ridden. In the DCT gearbox, three modes of operation are available at the press of a toggle switch – MT gives the rider full control of gear selection, D mode is automatic and suited for city and highway duties while S mode lets the engine go a little further up the rev range before changing gear.

20.4-litres of fuel is carried in the tank and the NT1100 weighs 238 kg, while seat height is set at 820 mm. Braking is done with twin 310 mm diameter hydraulic discs on the front wheel and a singe disc at the back with tyre sizing 120/70-17 and 180/55-17, allowing for sticky sports rubber to be fitted and biasing the NT1100 towards road use.