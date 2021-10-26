In Bikes, International Bike News, MV Agusta / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 26 October 2021 10:20 am / 0 comments

Honouring Italian racing legend Giacomo Agostini, MV Agusta has released the limited edition 2021 MV Agusta Superveloce Ago, based on the MV Agusta Superveloce 800 first released in 2020. To be produced in a limited run of only 311 units, signifying Agostini’s 311 race victories, the first 15 units of the Superveloce Ago will come with a unique plate commemorating his 15 world titles.

Every Superveloce Ago also comes with a race kit that contains a custom built Arrow exhaust mimicking the look of the exhaust pipes of racing motorcycles of five decades ago. The triple exhaust, with two pipes exiting on the right of the Superveloce Ago and one on the left, is finished in black and is road legal for use in Europe.

Also included in the race kit is a dedicated ECU with race map, edition series bike cover, fuel cap with limited edition carbon plate, leather tank strap, pillion seat cover, red hand grips and MV Agusta certificate of authenticity. As a special touch, the first 15 units of the Superveloce Ago will also feature Agostini’s signature on the tank, further making that edition particularly collectible.

Paintwork on the Superveloce Ago copies the Agostini’s racing MV Agusta of the 1960s, finished in scarlet topside and silver body panels. A bold yellow roundel with the number ‘1’ adorns the side of the Sueprveloce Ago, marking Agostini’s championship wins across the 350 and 500 Motorcycle Grand Prix racing classes.

The Superveloce Ago is powered by MV Agusta’s three-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12-valve, DOHC mill with titanium intake and exhaust valves displacing 798 cc. Power output is claimed be 147 hp at 13,000 rpm with a peak torque of 88 Nm at 10,100 rpm.