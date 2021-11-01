In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 1 November 2021 4:50 pm / 0 comments

Toyota has announced that it is reproducing spare parts for the AE86 Corolla Levin and Sprinter Trueno, which will be offered in Japan and overseas through its GR Heritage Parts programme. The AE86 duo is the latest to join the programme that also includes the A70 and A80 Supra, the 2000GT as well as the 40 Series Land Cruiser.

Initial D fans will probably be familiar with the Levin and Trueno, as they are the sporty variants in the Corolla and Sprinter series. According to Toyota, only vehicles equipped with the 1.6 litre naturally-aspirated DOHC 16-valve engine – codenamed 4A-GEU – were given the “AE86” designation.

Production of the “hachi-roku” models ended more than 30 years ago, but they remain extremely popular and inspired the modern-day 86 and follow-up GR 86, which have front-engine, rear-wheel drive setups with a manual transmission.

From November 1, Toyota will begin selling rear brake calipers and steering knuckle arms for the AE86, which will then be followed by rear driveshafts from December 1. The parts will only be produced for a limited time thanks to a special cooperation with suppliers, after which their availability is on a “while stocks last” basis.