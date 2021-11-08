In Cars, Honda, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 8 November 2021 10:47 am / 5 comments

Looks like we were right – Honda is introducing a small five-seater SUV based on the new BR-V at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) on November 11. The car, widely tipped to be called the ZR-V, will provide some much needed competition to the Daihatsu Rocky and Toyota Raize, on which our Perodua Ativa is based.

The teaser image above shows a trendy compact crossover body with a Proton X50-style window line kink and blacked-out D-pillars for the all-important “floating roof” look, along with full-width taillights. Honda had also shown teasers for the ZR-V during the Indonesian launch of the new Civic, revealing the sharp headlights, chequered grille pattern, “dotted” taillight graphic and RS badge.

Some of the detailing suggests that the vehicle shown at GIIAS will be a concept rather than a production vehicle, but only time will tell. The company has not released any details but we can assume that the ZR-V will share the BR-V’s 121 PS/145 Nm 1.5 litre DOHC i-VTEC engine and CVT (the Thai City‘s 122 PS/173 Nm 1.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder is also possible given the forced-induction competition, as is the e:HEV hybrid powertrain).

Also expect the car to come with the Honda Sensing suite of active safety features, including autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control. In India, the ZR-V will likely replace the Jazz-based WR-V, giving the market a bona fide SUV for a change. What do you think – are you digging the new ZR-V, and should Honda Malaysia bring it in to compete with the Ativa? Sound off in the comments after the jump.