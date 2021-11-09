In Cars, Geely, International News / By Gerard Lye / 9 November 2021 3:36 pm / 0 comments

Geely Auto Group plans to boost its global sales to 3.65 million units annually from 2025 with its “Smart Geely 2025” strategy, which will see an expansion of its product portfolio. In an official release, the company said it will launch more than 25 new “smart vehicle products” over the next few years that “open the doors to a new era of smart mobility.”

Going into detail, the group’s Geely Auto brand will release more than 10 intelligent and electrified models powered by hybrid powertrains developed by Leishen Power, which was announced earlier this month. These vehicles will be underpinned by the Hi-X platform that can be used for models ranging from the A- to C-segment, for hybrid, plug-in hybrid and range extender EV configurations.

Meanwhile, Geometry, which is Geely’s electric sub-brand, will launch at least five new mainstream models beginning next year. These vehicles will be based on the Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) that also provides a fair bit of options when it comes to vehicle types.

The Lynk & Co portfolio will also grow to include more than five new models for even greater product diversification. No specifics were mentioned with regards to this, but these vehicles will likely use one (or more) of the four platforms developed by Geely Auto and Volvo Cars – B-segment Modular Architecture (BMA), Compact Modular Architecture (CMA), Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) and SEA.

These platforms are not only modular but are also compatible with a diverse range of powertrains including petrol, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery-electric, so there’s a lot of flexibility available. Geely adds that R&D efficiency is up by 30% thanks to these architectures, which will be supported by advanced electronic and electrical architectures – first with the current GEEA2.0, followed by the evolved GEEA3.0 in the future.

As for the brains of the upcoming vehicles, Geely already has its self-developed SE1000, which is China’s first vehicle system on a chip (SoC) with a 7 nm architecture. This is the CPU that powers the brand’s smart cockpit concept, and in the future, a 5 nm integrated vehicle CPU and autonomous driving chip will be launched to meet the computing needs of high-end autonomous drive functions – Geely aims to commercialise Level 4 and 5 autonomous drive tech by 2025.

This full-stack development ecosystem will also involve a software architecture that provides developers around the world with more than 1,000 API interfaces, software tools and platforms, supported by service partnerships with more than 1,000 digital partners.

Also by 2025, Geely aims to push one to two firmware-over-the-air (FOTA) upgrades every quarter covering full vehicle and powertrain solutions, allowing development of its vehicles to evolve from “manufacturer-led” to “user software and user co-creation led.”