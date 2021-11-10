In Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 10 November 2021 12:00 pm / 4 comments

In an effort to make Malaysia one of the leading players in the hydrogen industry in Southeast Asia as well as the world, the government has said a hydrogen economy and technology action plan will be formulated, according to a report by Bernama.

According to science, technology and innovation minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, his ministry, through the National Nanotechnology Centre (NNC), had appointed NanoMalaysia as a strategic partner to prepare the plan.

“Preparations are being carried out in collaboration with the Academy of Sciences Malaysia, NanoVerify (a subsidiary of NanoMalaysia) and Malaysian Green Technology Corporation. The plan will be a guide to develop the hydrogen economy and technology up to 2050,” Adham said during a Dewan Rakyat meeting yesterday.

He was replying to a question by Datuk Seri Hasan Arifin who wanted to know total hydrogen energy exports from 2020 until June 2021 as well as the measures taken by the government to enhance and commercialise the industry in the country.

Adham added that the hydrogen economy is an alternative energy sector that would be focused upon in the government’s commitment to make Malaysia a carbon-neutral nation by as early as 2050.

Currently, the value of renewable energy exports is still small, but Adham says there is potential in terms of economic growth if the green initiative is expanded quickly. “Based on Department of Statistics Malaysia [data], exports of hydrogen contribute 1.5% as compared to other gas exports at about RM1.2 billion. In Malaysia, Petronas and Sarawak Energy are leading in exports of the resource,” he said.