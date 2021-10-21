In Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 21 October 2021 11:01 am / 0 comments

The government is looking to strengthen the development, validation and commercialisation of electric vehicle technology development in Malaysia through the NanoMalaysia Energy Storage Technology Initiative (NESTI) programme.

“This programme emphasises the development and commercialisation of energy storage systems for electric mobility use including batteries, ultracapacitors, hydrogen storage and reactors, energy management systems and battery recycling,” said Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, minister of science, science, technology and innovation, as reported by Bernama.

He added that the NESTI programme presented in the 12th Malaysian Plan (RMK-12) would be launched soon and will contribute to economic growth and job creation in the country. Adham also stated that the ministry of science, technology and innovation (MOSTI) will use a whole of nation approach – joint activities performed by various parties – to enhance the acceptance of EV technology and position Malaysia as a renowned exporter of EV components in the ASEAN region.

Besides NESTI, MOSTI also revealed that the Enabling Mobility Electrification for Green Economy (EMERGE) programme by NanoMalaysia has received funding from the Strategic Research Fund under the Malaysia Grand Challenge.

One of the initiatives under EMERGE is the Rapid Electric Vehicles Innovation Validation Ecosystem (REVIVE), which was created to focus on the “conversion of regular engines to electric engines.”

“MOSTI is confident that public acceptance of EV vehicles will increase in the short term as EV vehicles are energy efficient and only require a charging infrastructure involving a battery exchange system. EV technology also has great potential for public transport and delivery services by 2030,” commented Adham.

The EMERGE programme also aims to advance EV technology development through the Nano Technology Commercialisation programme to improve energy storage and management systems, Internet of NanoThings (IoNT), development of off-grid green charging stations as well as developing EV prototypes.

The objective to empower Malaysia’s EV industry is based on the 10-10 Malaysian Science, Technology, Innovation and Economy (MySTIE) framework, an initiative that supports the National Science, Technology and Innovation Policy (DSTIN) 2021-2030. This also takes into account the focus contained in the National Automotive Policy (NAP) 2020, National Transport Policy (NTP) 2019-2030 and the Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint 2021-2030.