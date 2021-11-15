In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 15 November 2021 1:03 pm / 0 comments

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) previously confirmed the arrival of the Golf Mk8 at the end of October, and has now begun teasing the two variants that will be available to customers when the hatchback goes on sale here: the R-Line and performance-focused GTI.

The latest teaser posted on the company’s social media pages on November 13 focuses on the GTI, which is shown in red. We also get to see some of the equipment the hot hatch will come with, including an IQ.Light system (matrix headlamps, including a light and sight package) as well as a set of 18-inch “Richmond” alloy wheels.

As for the R-Line, this variant got teased earlier on November 11, also with IQ.Light, along with the named styling package and 17-inch “Valencia” alloys. Earlier photos posted on VPCM’s website also show both variants will come with a fully digital instrument cluster and a MIB3-powered touchscreen infotainment system.

The latest Golf is underpinned by the Volkswagen Group’s MQB Evo platform, with the latest evolution of the EA888 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 245 PS and 370 Nm of torque – 15 PS and 20 Nm more than the outgoing GTI Mk7.5 (without the Performance Pack). While the GTI is offered with a six-speed manual transmission, we expect a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch to be specified for us here.

Meanwhile, the R-Line could be launched with a newer EA211 1.5 litre turbo four-cylinder in place of the long-running 1.4 litre TSI that we’re familiar with, although there’s no confirmation that this will indeed happen. The 1.5 litre engine comes in two states of tune – 130 PS/200 Nm and 150 PS/250 Nm, with the latter more likely for our market.

Like the GTI, it should come with a seven-speed DSG too, although in markets such as Germany, this engine is only paired with a six-speed manual. Again, we’ll have to wait for VPCM to reveal all to find out what we’ll actually get. It should be noted that the latest Golf is also still offered with the 1.4 litre TSI (150 PS/250 Nm) in Australia, surprisingly paired with an eight-speed automatic instead of a DSG – this might be a far-fetch for us.

Prior to VPCM’s teasing, two units of GTI Mk8 have been spotted in Malaysia, with one of them clearly wearing a sticker on the windscreen that reads “assembled and inspected by Hicom,” along with a mention of Pekan, Pahang. As we all know, Pekan is where Volkswagens are assembled here in Malaysia, so the latest Golf duo will likely be CKD offerings. Plenty to get excited about then.

If you want, you can now register your interest for the R-Line or GTI on Volkswagen Malaysia’s official website. The Golf Mk7.5 variants are no longer listed there, but before this, the 1.4 R-Line was priced at RM168,505 (OTR without insurance and inclusive of the 50% sales tax exemption for CBU cars), while the 2.0 GTI went for RM238,857. How much do you expect the Golf Mk8 range to be priced at?