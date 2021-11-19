In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, MG / By Mick Chan / 19 November 2021 1:53 pm / 0 comments

The MG EP Plus fully electric station wagon has gone on sale in Thailand priced at 998,000 Thai baht (RM128,001), bringing an increased level of equipment compared to the MG EP that was launched for our neighbours to the north last December, for an additional 10,000 baht.

Measuring 4,544 mm long with a 2,665 mm wheelbase, 1,818 mm wide and 1,543 mm tall, the MG EP Plus takes a maximum of 1,456 litres in its luggage compartment with the rear seats folded. The battery-electric estate is powered by a single front-mounted motor producing 160 hp and 260 Nm of torque, drawing power from a 50.3 kWh lithium-ion battery, offering 380 km of range on the NEDC testing cycle according to MG.

Charging at 7 kW AC through the MG Home Charger takes the battery from 0% to fully charged in seven hours and 15 minutes, while charging at a 50 kW DC outlet takes it from 0% to 80% charge in 40 minutes.

For Thailand, the MG EP Plus gets a battery warranty for up to eight years or 180,000 km, and should repairs for the battery be required, replacement of individual modules can be done, thus not requiring the replacement of the entire battery pack and saving maintenance costs as a result, says MG.

In terms of exterior equipment, the EP Plus includes automatic halogen projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights and tail lights, 16-inch alloy wheels and roof rails with a load rating of 75 kg.

Inside, the EP Plus gets black synthetic leather upholstery, a leather steering wheel with height adjustment, six-way adjustable driver’s seat and four-way adjustable front passenger seat, seven-inch infotainment display, self-dimming rear view mirror, driver’s side one-touch power window, and a PM2.5 cabin filter for its air-conditioning system.

Safety equipment for the EP Plus includes ABS, EBD, brake assist, traction control, stability control, automatic vehicle hold, hill start assist, curve braking control, emergency stop signal and a tyre pressure monitoring system, as well as a reverse camera.

As with the EP that was launched last year, MG says that a full charge will cost 200 baht, or around RM25.65 at today’s currency exchange rate. Meanwhile, maintenance costs over five years or 100,000 km will not be more than 8,000 baht, or RM1,026.