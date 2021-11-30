In Bikes, International Bike News, MV Agusta / By Mick Chan / 30 November 2021 5:19 pm / 0 comments

MV Agusta has been expected to roll out an adventure model offering this year, though the Italian manufacturer brought the surprise showing of not one, but two new adventure models to the 2021 EICMA motorcycle trade show in the form of the Lucky Explorer 9.5 and 5.5 motorcycles.

If the graphics scheme seems to ring a bell, one may recall the Lucky Explorer livery from the Cagiva Elefant Dakar Rally entrant of the Nineties, which has been applied to the MV Agusta duo here. As the numerical representation suggests, the 9.5 is the larger of the two models shown, with a three-cylinder engine, while the 5.5 is of a more modestly-sized engine displacement.

The Lucky Explorer 9.5 uses a twin-spar main frame and steel trellis rear frame, and builds upon the engine platform of the Varese-based manufacturer’s 800-class models, gaining capacity to 931 cc and offering 123 hp at 10,000 rpm and 101 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm on tap. In addition to a conventional manual gearbox, the 9.5 can also be specified with the Rekluse clutch option for easier operation as found on SCS variants of the Brutale and Dragster sport naked bikes and Turismo Veloce sport-tourer.

Rolling stock as fitted to the Lucky Explorer 9.5 is comprised of wire-spoked wheels measuring 21 inches in front with a 90/90 tyre, and 18 inches at the rear with a 150/70 tyre for use on a variety of road and trail surfaces. Suspension is an electronically controlled Sachs setup for both the front fork (220 mm travel) and rear shock (210 mm), offering preload, compression and rebound adjustability at both ends.

Front brakes come courtesy of a pair of 320 mm discs with Brembo Stylema calipers, while the rear gets a single 265 mm disc with a two-piston Brembo caliper. Seat heights range from 850 mm to 870 mm, with 230 mm of ground clearance offered. Dry weight is a claimed 220 kg, while its fuel tank carries 20 litres; claimed top speed for the 9.5 is 240 km/h.

Conveniences include quick-release pannier brackets and a seven-inch TFT instrument screen, the latter offering access to Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity that can pair with the MV Ride app for turn-by-turn navigation, as well as engine and vehicle setup. Ride functions include cruise control, launch control, eight-level traction control, while headlamps and tail lamps are full LED units, the former with a bending function.

MV Agusta Lucky Explorer 5.5

The 931 cc Lucky Explorer 9.5 is joined by the Lucky Explorer 5.5, which has been developed in conjunction with Qianjiang Motorcycles from China. This is a parallel-twin adventure model that, given the Qianjiang connection, employs its engine and frame from the Benelli TRK 502.

Construction of the Lucky Explorer 5.5 is of a tubular steel trellis frame, to which a liquid-cooled 554 cc parallel-twin engine is fitted. This produces 47.6 hp at 7,500 rpm and 51 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm, driving a six-speed gearbox and conventional wet multi-disc clutch.

Rolling stock for the Lucky Explorer 5.5 is a 19-inch wire-spoked front wheel and 100/80 front tyre, and a 17-inch wire-spoked rear wheel and 150/70 rear tyre. Suspension for this parallel-twin model is a 43 mm KYB upside-down front fork with preload and rebound adjustment yielding 135 mm of travel, while the rear shock is a progressively-sprung KYB unit with preload, compression and rebound adjustment.

Brakes are dual 320 mm disc with four-piston Brembo calipers in front, while the rear wheel gets a single 260 mm disc and two-piston Brembo caliper. Seat height on the Lucky Explorer 5.5 is 860 mm while ground clearance is 210 mm.

Like the larger Lucky Explorer 9.5, the 5.5’s dry weight is 220 kg, and fuel tank capacity is 20 litres; claimed top speed for the 5.5 is 160 km/h.

Further equipment for the parallel-twin-cylinder engined 5.5 is a five-inch TFT instrument panel with Bluetooth and GPS, along with connectivity for the MV My Ride mobile app with turn-by-turn navigation.

