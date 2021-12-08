In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Peugeot / By Matthew H Tong / 8 December 2021 10:25 am / 0 comments

Peugeot CEO Linda Jackson has revealed that the company will be a fully electric-only brand in Europe by 2030. Every new model it launches from 2030 will be electric, but it will continue building internal combustion-based models for other markets, she told Automotive News Europe.

“As we move on to the new [Stellantis] platforms, STLA Small, Medium, Large, by 2030 in Europe all of our models will be electric. But I still have to make sure I maintain internal combustion offerings for my international customers,” she told the publication.

STLA, or more affectionately known as Stella, is designed to underpin a range of body styles and sizes, from A-segment city cars to body-on-frame commercial vehicles. It also developed a scalable three-in-one electric drive module (EDM) that combines the motor, gearbox and inverter into one compact unit. This can be configured for front-drive, rear-drive, all-wheel drive and also 4xe, as with the plug-in hybrids Jeeps. Stella can also be used to develop ICE cars.

Peugeot’s goal to move away from ICE to EV comes five years ahead of the EU’s proposal to mandate zero-emissions vehicles in 2035. Its sister brands are making the transition quicker – DS plans to go electric by 2026, Alfa Romeo by 2027, and Opel/Vauxhall by 2028.

Currently, Peugeot’s line-up is already 70% electrified. Only the soon-to-be discontinued 108 minicar and 5008 SUV are not electrified. Popular models like the 208, 2008, 308, 3008, and 508 have hybrid options.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said the company is targeting more than 70% of European sales to be low-emissions vehicles (hybrid or fully electric) by 2030, and over 40% for the US market.