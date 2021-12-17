In Cars, Ford, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 17 December 2021 10:51 am / 0 comments

Now that the new Ford Ranger has been revealed, attention turns to the SUV version, the Everest. The Blue Oval has released the first teaser images of the third-generation model, which should share many of the pick-up’s goodies.

As you can see, the new Everest bears plenty of resemblance to the truck, sharing that car’s Maverick-style C-shaped headlights that frame the massive grille and the wide front end bar (finished in chrome here). The bumper design, however, is a little different from the Ranger’s and no longer reach into the headlights and grille; the front fog lights also feature some chrome trim.

The Everest will likely also share the Ranger’s bonnet, front fenders (including the trademark vents) and front cabin, although the rest of the car is obviously different with the integrated rear end and tailgate. At the back, the car sports inverted L-shaped taillights that are rather reminiscent of some Lynk & Co products, replete with a black bar that connects the two.

No details have been revealed just yet, but expect the Everest to be offered with the same engines as the Ranger. These include new 3.0 litre V6 turbodiesel and 2.3 litre turbocharged petrol four-cylinder mills, along with carryover 2.0 litre single- and twin-turbo diesels. The five- and six-speed manual and six- and ten-speed automatic gearbox options should also be carried over.

Ford says it will reveal the new Everest in the first quarter of 2022, with sales to begin in the second quarter. As per the Ranger, it will continue to be built at the AutoAlliance Thailand (AAT) plant in Rayong.