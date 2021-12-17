In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News, TVS Motors / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 17 December 2021 1:22 pm / 0 comments

BMW Motorrad Definition CE04 electric scooter

More news of partnerships in the electric motorcycle (e-bike) world, this time between BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor Company of India. Detailed in a press statement to the National Stock Exchange of India, the tie up between BMW Motorrad and TVS is for the joint development of new platforms and future technologies, including electric vehicles.

The end goal of the partnership will be to develop common platforms in line with global customer demand with the aim of marketing said products worldwide. TVS’ scope will include the design and development of future BMW Motorrad products in the electric vehicle arena with the first such example due within the next 24 months.

BMW Motorrad and TVS have been in a manufacturing partnership for the sub-500 cc motorcycle segment since 2013, with the development of the BMW Motorrad G310GS and G310R as well as the TVS Apache 310RR. BMW Motorrad recently showcased the Definition CE04 e-scooter, along with the Concept CE02 prototype.