23 December 2021

Daihatsu owners who were affected by the recent flash floods across Malaysia can now breathe a sigh of relief. From now until February 28, 2022, Daihatsu Malaysia Sdn Bhd’s (DMSB) flood relief programme will see the company offer various services at a discounted rate.

For starters, owners can enjoy discounts of up to 40% on selected genuine parts, plus 20% off labour services. It will also provide complimentary vehicle inspection, and any parts that were replaced will come with a one-year or 20,000 km warranty coverage (whichever comes first).

DMSB will also deploy its Daihatsu Mobile Service team for those who prefer the more convenient door-to-door option. Otherwise, you are also entitled up to RM100 rebate for towing. The company is also an authorised distributor for Hino, any DMSB Hino owners affected will also be eligible for the Hino Flood Relief Assistance that runs concurrently.

Daihatsu Malaysia Group managing director, Arman Mahadi said there were thousands of vehicles stranded, and among them include business owners, courier dispatchers and long-haul commuters. They “all require immediate vehicle inspection, followed by servicing,” he noted, adding that the flood relief programme aims to help restore fleet uptime so businesses can resume operating at peak efficiency.

Affected owners may reach out to the Daihatsu Road Asist toll-free line at 1-300-88-3667, or call 03-5512 3411 for Daihatsu Mobile Service. Otherwise, you can also dial its customer helpline at 03-5512 5824, or 011-26895133 (Muhammad Sobri) for further assistance.