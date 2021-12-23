In Bikes, Local Bike News, Modenas / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 December 2021 11:17 am / 0 comments

As part of efforts to assist flash flood victims, Modenas Malaysia is offering an Emergency Flood Relief Service campaign in the form of discounted service and spare parts. The assistance campaign will run until December 31 at the Modenas Service Centre in Shah Alam, Selangor and Kuantan, Pahang, for affected Modenas motorcycle and scooter owners.

Services offered include a free inspection and free labour charges excluding overhauls as well as a free bike cleaning service. For flood affected Modenas motorcycles and scooters requiring an overhaul, a discount of up to 70% on labour charges applies.

As for spare parts, Modenas moped, street bike and sports-tourers will enjoy a discount of up to 25% on spare parts while scooter parts will get discount of up to 15%. Modenas owners can contact any authorised Modenas service centre, or call the Modenas Careline at 1-800-880-181, or WhatsApp message 019-570 8135, for more information.