The 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift is set to arrive in Thailand in March this year, reports Headlight Magazine, following the B-segment crossover’s debut in Indonesia last November. According to the publication, the Creta will make its appearance ahead of the 2022 Bangkok International Motor Show, which will take place from March 23 until April 3.

At debut, all versions of the Creta pack a SmartStream G1.5 naturally aspirated petrol engine with 115 PS at 6,300 rpm and 144 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. Transmission is a choice of iVT (intelligent variable transmission) or a six-speed manual, and the driver can choose from four drive modes as well as two traction modes – sand and mud.

External dimensions for the Creta are 4,315 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width, 1,630 mm in height and a wheelbase of 2,610 mm. Exterior equipment, depending on trim level specfication, includes LED daytime running lights within the grille edges, LED reflector headlights, and keyless entry with push-button ignition.

Hyundai Creta cabin, Indonesia-specification

For Indonesia, the Creta interior is outfitted as standard with an eight-inch touchscreen, while audio equipment ranges from four eight speakers depending on trim level, with a Bose setup gaining the highest speaker count.

From the Trend trim level upwards, a tyre pressure monitoring system and a driver’s rear-view monitor is standard-fit, while the Style trim level adds blind-spot collision-avoidance assist, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist, safe exit warning and rear occupant alert.

Capping the Creta range is the Prime trim level, which gains forward collision assist (autonomous emergency braking), lane keeping assist, lane following assist and high beam assist.

Pricing for the Thai market has yet to be revealed, however the Creta range in Indonesia at its November launch started with the Active at 279 million rupiah (RM81k), through the Trend at 299 million rupiah (RM87k) and Style at 359 million rupiah (RM105k), topping out with the Prime at 397.5 million rupiah (RM116k).