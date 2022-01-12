In Cars, Local News, Peugeot / By Matthew H Tong / 12 January 2022 7:44 pm / 0 comments

January is about to get real busy with a slew of car launches, and among those in the pipeline is the market debut of the all-new Peugeot 2008. The second-generation B-segment SUV has been sighted multiple times over the past two years, even before Bermaz Auto (BAuto) took over distributorship.

Now, while the exact launch date has yet to be released, documents pertaining to the 2008’s local specifications have begun circulating online. In it lists a 1.2 litre PureTech three-cylinder petrol engine as the sole powertrain option, developing 130 hp and 230 Nm of torque. This is the higher output version of the engine (there is a 110 hp version), and makes about 20 hp and 25 Nm more than the older model.

Since it’s locally assembled, it will most likely get a six-speed auto (along with the old gear shifter, like the Thai model) instead of the newer eight-speeder, with drive sent to the front wheels. Three drive modes will be available for the first time – Eco, Normal and Sport. Like before, it sits on 17-inch wheels, but the tyres are slightly chunkier this time, with a profile of 215/60 (up front 205/50).

Pictured: Peugeot 2008 Allure (Australian spec, but without LED headlights)

The 2008 is expected to be available in the sole Allure trim, which comes with LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, LED combination tail lights, gloss black roof rails, keyless entry with push-start button, reverse camera, as well as front and rear parking sensors. Exterior colour options include Orange Fusion, Amazonite Grey, Pearl White and Nera Black.

Inside, a 10-inch “three-dimensional” digital instrument cluster is standard, forming part of Peugeot’s long-running i-Cockpit design. It should come with a small-diameter two-spoke leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, along with a freestanding seven-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. The outgoing 2008 only has Apple CarPlay support, but not Android Auto.

Additional features include a single-zone automatic climate control system, electronic parking brake switch with auto brake hold, carbon-fibre dash inserts, USB-A charging ports, twin cubbies along the centre console, as well as a centre armrest with contrast stitching.





Australian spec shown

As for the safety systems, the new 2008 looks to be equipped with some advanced driving aids, such as camera-based autonomous emergency braking (branded as Active Safety Brake), active lane keeping assist, driver attention warning, blind spot monitoring system, and high beam assist. It’s worth noting that some of these features, such as AEB, isn’t even available on the 3008 and 5008 facelift.

Beyond that, BAuto also revealed plans to introduce the fully electric e-2008, with an initial launch target of Q4 2022. The e-2008 uses a 130 hp/260 Nm electric motor, drawing power from a 50 kWh lithium-ion battery. The original quoted range was 310 km on the WLTP cycle, although that was very recently bumped up to 345 km. So, what do you think? Fancy one for yourself?

GALLERY: 2022 Peugeot 2008 and e-2008