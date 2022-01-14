In Bikes, Local Bike News, Modenas / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 14 January 2022 7:51 am / 0 comments



In support of the Malaysian governments initiative to assist victims of the recent flash flooding, national motorcycle maker Modenas will be accepting the Keluarga Malaysia Automotive Discount Voucher, worth RM1,000. The voucher is valid till March 31, 2022, as per the voucher terms and conditions.

Modenas customers can redeem the voucher at its participating service outlets located in Selangor and Pahang. The voucher can be used to offset the cost of repair of personal flood damaged Modenas motorcycles and customers will also enjoy a 25% on labour and replacement parts costs.

Alternatively, the voucher can be used as a down payment towards the purchase of a new Modenas motorcycle for cases where the customer’s motorcycle is declared a total loss, subject to terms and conditions. “With this small gesture, we hope that the victims can get back on their feet to regain whatever that they have lost and most importantly to continue with their livelihood to support the family,” said Roslan Raskan, chief executive officer of Modenas.

Modenas customers wishing to take advantage of the RM1,000 discount voucher can contact the Modenas toll free number at 1-800-880-181 or send a WhatsApp message to the Modenas care line at 019-570 8135. More information and a list of participating Modenas dealers can be obtained from the Modenas website.