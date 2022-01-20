In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 20 January 2022 10:09 am / 0 comments

Honda has announced that it signed a joint development agreement in December last year with SES Holdings, a Boston-based electric vehicle battery research and development company. The deal will see both companies work together in the field of lithium-metal batteries, which are expected to realise higher energy density than current lithium-ion batteries. With Honda planning for more electrification, the carmaker is looking into several options for next-generation batteries to improve its products’ range and performance.

Honda is also focused on solid-state batteries and has teamed up with the Japanese government as well as Toyota and Nissan to develop the technology. The carmaker also has ties with China-based Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Limited (CATL) on new energy vehicle batteries.

Besides working together on lithium-metal batteries, Honda also plans to acquire a 2% stake in SES AI Corporation, a company that SES Holdings will list on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) via a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) transaction, and through the PIPE (private investment in public equity) offering by the SPAC.

“The battery is an essential component of EVs, and Honda has been concurrently looking into several options toward the realization of high-capacity, safe and low-cost next-generation batteries,” said Shinji Aoyama, managing executive officer in charge of electrification at Honda Motor Company.

“Recognising the advanced technologies of SES, Honda signed a joint development agreement with SES with the aim to establish a good relationship with SES and expeditiously generate substantial achievements through our joint research activities. Honda will continue to establish collaborative relationships with companies which have advanced technologies, as needed, to offer highly-competitive and attractive EVs to our customers,” he added.