20 January 2022

The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) has released ASEAN sales data for 2021 from the month of January until November. As with the July update last year, the data is for seven of the ten ASEAN countries, with Brunei, Cambodia and Laos being excepted.

During the first eleven months of 2021, a total of 2,461,119 vehicles were sold in Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, which represents a 15% increase from the 2,134,038 vehicles delivered during the same period in 2020. From the January-November 2021 total, passenger vehicles accounted for 1,563,645 units, while commercial vehicles made up the remaining 897,474 units.

Indonesia sold the most vehicles during the Jan-Nov 2021 period, with a total of 790,524 vehicles (585,901 passenger vehicles, 204,623 commercial vehicles) sold. This is a significant 66% increase from the same period the year prior and marks a resurgence in vehicle sales in the country following a pandemic-hit 2020.

With this result, Indonesia leapfrogged Thailand, which came in second place with 668,109 vehicles delivered, or 3% less than in 2020. Unlike Indonesia, vehicle sales in Thailand saw a higher proportion of commercial vehicles (388,579 units) compared to passenger vehicles (279,530 units).

Coming in third place again is Malaysia, which registered 4% less vehicles compared to the Jan-Nov 2020 period with 441,136 units (392,474 PVs, 48,662 CVs). Other countries that saw six-figure sales include Vietnam in fourth place (257,390 vehicles) and the Philippines in fifth (240,642 vehicles) – both saw growths of 3% and 23% respectively.

Rounding up the seven-country list are Singapore that saw sales increase by 7% to 54,953 units, followed by Myanmar that declined 46% to 8,365 units (data from Automotive Association of Myanmar members only).

While Indonesia topped the charts in terms of vehicle sales, it’s a different story when looking at production figures. In this regard, Thailand is the leader with 1,531,337 vehicles produced (544,822 PVs, 986,515 CVs), which is 19% more than in 2020.

Indonesia did make it pass the million-unit mark too, with a total of 1,003,570 vehicles (794,475 PVs, 209,095 CVs) produced from Jan-Nov 2021 – a 61% increase. Malaysia took the third spot with 427,485 vehicles produced (396,530 PVs, 30,955 CVs), which is only slightly less (0.4%) than the same period in 2020.

Vietnam (142,027 vehicles, +2%) and Philippines (78,714 vehicles, +28%) took the fourth and fifth spots respectively in terms of production, while Myanmar occupied the sixth spot in Singapore’s absence with 1,329 vehicles (-87%).