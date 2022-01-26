In BMW, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 26 January 2022 10:28 am / 0 comments

The MY2022 BMW iX range will officially get the automaker’s Parking Assistant Professional for the first time. It’s a flagship automated parking system that will be made standard for all variants starting March this year.

It uses GPS and trajectory data defined by steering movements, and can store various manoeuvres with a route length of up to 200 metres each. For example, the car will learn your most-used routes and can initiate self-parking mode once it’s familiar with the area.

When Parking Assistant Professional detects that the car is at a “starting point,” the system assumes complete control, including accelerating, braking, steering, and changing between forward and reverse gear. All you have to do is just monitor the surroundings and intervene when required.

Besides that, all variants of the iX will now get a new BMW Individual paint finish called Oxid Grey metallic, as well as the option of 22-inch M aerodynamic wheels in Bicolour Titanium Bronze with 3D gloss finish.

There’s also a small update due for the My BMW App. Starting March, its range of functions will be expanded to include digital services from BMW Charging, such as a map with details of all public chargers in the vicinity. This makes it easier for PHEV or EV owners to locate charging stations. iX or i4 owners can even charge their cars simply by scanning a QR code through the app.