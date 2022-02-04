In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Gerard Lye / 4 February 2022 10:30 am / 0 comments

Hyundai has released the new Casper Van in South Korea, a two-seat LCV (light commercial vehicle) variant of its very popular compact SUV. Targeted at professionals in need of a small van, the Casper Van is akin to the Yaris ECOVan and Citroen My Ami Cargo, and retails at 13.75 million won (RM47,824).

For the money, you’ll get 940 litres of boot space, which is more than the passenger version’s 301 litres. This is achieved by removing the rear seats, with the resulting cargo area being accompanied by metal bars and a partition.

Only one trim level is available for the Casper Van and it is the Smart, which includes LED daytime running lights, rear parking sensors, a 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a basic head unit with USB, Bluetooth and two speakers as well as 15-inch steel wheels.

There are also a few ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) like passive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist and high beam assist. Hyundai offers a few optional extras for additional creature comforts like heated and ventilated seats with leatherette upholstery for 600,000 won (RM2,089).

Other options include a heated steering wheel and auto-dimming rearview mirror for 330,000 won (RM1,149), the front bumper from the Casper Active for 950,000 won (RM3,307) and a Thule metal roof rack for 550,000 won (RM1,915).

The Casper Van is offered with a Smartstream G 1.0 litre naturally-aspirated three-cylinder MPi engine making 76 PS and 95 Nm of torque, and a Kappa II 1.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder GDi mill with 100 PS and 172 Nm – both with a four-speed automatic transmission driving the front wheels.