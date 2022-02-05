In Bikes, International Bike News, MotoGP, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 5 February 2022 10:19 am / 0 comments

With incumbent world champion Fabio Quartararo and team mate Franco Morbidelli, Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP is favourite for the 2022 MotoGP season. During the 2022 Winter Test at Sepang International Circuit (SIC), Yamaha unveiled the racing livery adorning the Yamaha YZR-M1.

Not much in the way of changes from the 2021 racing colours, with the YZR-M1 still decked out in the black and blue with main sponsor Monster Energy featuring prominently. What is new is the engine package along with suspension upgrades and updates.

Monster Energy Yamaha had a stellar 2021 season, despite the unfortunate incident with Maverick Vinales leading to the Spanish rider’s dismissal from the team mid-season. Vinales has now joined Aprilia MotoGP, astride the Aprilia RS-GP V4.

Fabio Quartararo (left) and Franco Morbidelli

As for Morbidelli, coming to the Yamaha factory team after the dissolution of Petronas Sepang Racing Team (resurrected as WithU RNF Racing), a dismal 2021 season with a 17th place overall due to knee surgery sees the young Italian raring to go.

“I have always had a good feeling on the Yamaha, but this M1 is so smooth. I can‘t wait to start riding the 2022 bike now that my knee is in a better condition. I‘m very interested to see how our progress will continue,” said Morbidelli in a statement.