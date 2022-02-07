In Cars, Ferrari, International News / By Gerard Lye / 7 February 2022 12:29 pm / 0 comments

First announced back in 2018, the Ferrari Purosangue will be the Italian carmaker’s first-ever SUV model and it looks like we’ll finally get to see it this year. According to the Italian carmaker’s 2021 sales report, production of the Purosangue (pronounced purr-oh-saahn-gway) will begin this year, with deliveries starting in 2023.

No official debut date was provided, but we should expect to see the final product in the coming months. The SUV (codenamed F175) has been spotted in the past with chopped up bodywork derived from a Maserati Levante, but recent spyshots reveal the vehicle’s production body, albeit still hidden under a lot of camouflage.

As for what will power the Purosangue, Ferrari hasn’t confirmed anything but there are a few possibilities, including the 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 plug-in hybrid setup from the SF90 and the 2.9 litre V6 hybrid PHEV from the 296 GTB. It’s even been suggested that there will be a V12 under the bonnet, although this will likely be electrified, as the carmaker has said the 812 Competizione is its last non-hybrid V12-powered model.

Performance SUVs are hot commodities these days, with many other carmakers already getting in on the action. The Lamborghini Urus, Maserati Levante, Aston Martin DBX have attracted plenty of demand since their introductions, while Porsche has offered hot versions of the Macan and Cayenne for some time now.

Ferrari has staved off the idea of SUVs for the longest time but has since had a change of heart. In fact, a previous report suggests the company has two more SUVs joining its line-up by 2026, and they will both be fully electric.

GALLERY: Ferrari Purosangue spyshots