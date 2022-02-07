In Local News, Safety / By Mick Chan / 7 February 2022 11:17 am / 5 comments

In light of an accident involving two vehicles at an intersection in Kuching, Sarawak, Bandar Kuching MP Kelvin Yii has called on the police to devise a clearer and safer traffic protocol when escorting diginitaries, or VVIPs and their entourage, Borneo Post reported.

“The traffic police on duty should have done a better job of controlling the traffic to ensure safety, and more importantly to directly tend to the safety of the accident victims first before even allowing the VVIP entourage to continue passing,” Yii said.

“We are fortunate that only two vehicles were involved in the accident and nobody was seriously injured. It also happened during non-peak hours, if not, it may have been worse or [could have] caused even more traffic congestion,” the Bandar Kuching MP added.

Tak sabar nak tau siapa VVIP ni. pic.twitter.com/HksDxehHWP — ®ahmat (@en_kermit) February 4, 2022

Yii said that the least the VVIP could have done was to have his protocol personnel check on the situation, acquire the necessary information, show concern to those involved and then “get it sorted”. From footage of the incident in Kuching by a member of the public published to Twitter, the entourage involved carried on through the junction without stopping.

In view of this incident, the standard operating procedures and protocol for VVIP escorts must be reviewed and reformed, Yii continued. “This is also in view of recent incidents where an ambulance was even made to give way to those VVIP escorts, even though it risked endangering the lives of those in the ambulance,” he said.

The Bandar Kuching MP also called on the authorities to remove the “dangerous small junction” at Jalan Lapangan Terbang, which does not allow sufficient space for approaching vehicles to slow down for traffic using that exit, he said. “Safety and security of all must be prioritised, and they should not allow such shortcuts that will endanger the public at large,” he added.