9 February 2022

Round 3 of the 2021-2022 MSF SuperMoto series is scheduled for this weekend, February 13, 2022 when the Tangkak circuit in Johor will play host to Malaysia’s motorcycle racing elite, with MotoGP turned World Superbike racer Hafizh Syahrin set to take on Asian Road Racing (ARRC) champion Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman and young star Danial Haiqal who put in a strong performance in MSF SuperMoto Round 2.

“I’m happy to have him on the grid as it will make the race more exciting and ‘syok’. I will do my best to finish the race in front of Hafizh,” said ARRC champ Azlan, who has previously done battle with Hafizh on the world stage, notably at the Suzuka round of the 2015 Moto2 season.

Hafizh is taking a relatively laidback approach to the race weekend. “I’m just taking it easy, [and I’m] still trying to find my pace,” said the former MotoGP and Moto2 racer who will be moving into the production-based WSBK series with MIE Racing aboard a Honda CBR1000RR-R. Hafizh is no stranger to the Supermoto code of two-wheel racing, having shown his dominance last December at the Sepang Go-Kart Circuit in a Supermoto race organised by ZK Racing and Brad.

For Danial Haiqal, the 22-year-old will surely be going into Round 3 with confidence, having shown his mettle in Round 2 through a fierce battle with Gabit, eventually yielding to the final podium place. “I hope I can give a great fight with the two GP riders and continue to earn valuable points for the championship. This weekend will be like any other race weekend,” said Danial.

Unfortunately, Gabit himself will not be contesting the coming Round 3 of the MSF SuperMoto series as he deals with medical matters.

The MSF SuperMoto series features entrants in four categories – Super Rookie, All Stars Pro, All Stars Legends and Advanced. Following the completion of Round 2, the Super Rookie category is currently led by Ng Hoi Yew with 420 points, followed by Philip Tang and Brian Keen Thau Liang with 410 and 365 points respectively.

The Advanced category sees Syafiq Asyraf heading the table with 350 points, followed by Affif Izzuddin with 285 points and Osama Abdrubeh with 185 points. Meanwhile, the All Stars Legends standings is led by Kenny Lee with 630 points, followed by Oh Kah Beng with 460 points and Keith Chia with 425 points. For the All Stars Pro category, Daniel Haiqal leads with 580 points, followed by Gabit Salleh with 490 points and Zhafir Zarkasha with 430 points.

Round 3 of the MSF SuperMoto series takes place at Tangkak, Johor this weekend, and will be broadcast on the MSF Series and MotoMSF Facebook pages, beginning with Qualifying at 11:30am.