In Cars, International News, Lamborghini / By Anthony Lim / 15 February 2022 4:46 pm / 1 comment

Well, it looks like it’s not quite the end of the road yet for the internal combustion engine where Lamborghini is concerned. Despite a future that is expected to be heavily electrified, the automaker is hoping to keep the good old fossil fuel burner around a good while longer, as Reuters reports.

According to its CEO Stephan Winkelmann, the company isn’t ditching the idea of combustion engines despite the shift toward electrification, and is looking at ways to retain their use beyond the end of the decade.

“After hybridisation, we will wait to see whether it will be possible to offer vehicles with an internal combustion engine beyond 2030. One possibility would be to keep combustion engine vehicles alive via synthetic fuels,” he told German news publication Welt am Sonntag.

This comes a month after he said that 2022 will be the final year the brand would offer only pure combustion-engined cars in its line-up. Starting from next year, it will make the move into electrification and begin selling plug-in hybrid models – its first production PHEV is said to be unveiled later this year, which is among four new planned product launches.

Winkelmann had also stated that the automaker planned to roll out its first fully electric model at the end of this decade, with the company still very much working on a final design for its first EV. The firm is reportedly leaning toward a four-door model suited for daily use as its first electric.